Watch: Late Late’s huge Big Tom audience

April 26, 2018

Late, Late Show draws huge audience for its Big Tom ‘Country Show’ tribute

More than half of Ireland’s viewing public tuned in to RTE’s Late, Late Show tribute to Big Tom who died last week, aged 81.

Many of the participants in the country music special had also been at the Monaghan man’s funeral in his home town of Oram on Friday.

The Late Late Show Country Special attracted a 51 per cent share of all of Irish television’s Friday night viewers – an average of 612,100 viewers. Overall it had a reach of 1 million viewers – people who tuned into the broadcast for a minute or more.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy said: “It was an honour to be able to celebrate the life and impact of Big Tom on this year’s country special with some of his closest pals in the business.

“One thing that we have learned from our specials is that the Irish country scene is really a family and I want to thank everyone involved in Friday’s show for allowing us to give Big Tom the send-off he very much deserved.

“With half the people watching television at the time tuned in, it is a testament to the popularity of the man and the music he loved so much.”

Performers on the show included Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan as well as Ronan Keating and Lisa McHugh to perform When You Say Nothing At All.

The country stars came together at the end of the show for one final tribute to Big Tom with a medley of his best-known songs.

