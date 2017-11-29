How to Watch The Late Late Toyshow for FREE

November 29, 2017

The Late Late Toy Show is coming to RTÉ One and on RTÉ Player, live and on-demand, this Friday from 9:35pm.

With viewers in over 100 countries around the world primed to watch the show, tell your friends and family abroad they need not miss out as The Late Late Toy Show will be available to watch worldwide for free, live and on-demand on RTÉ Player, across Desktop, iOS and Android apps. http://bit.ly/RTE-One-Live

Ahead of The Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “One of the many great things about The Late Late Toy Show is that it is still one of those rare TV events where practically the entire country sits down to collectively enjoy it.

“Even better, Irish people – and their friends – around the world get to watch along at the same time. People watched in 103 countries around the world last year. For that couple of hours on a Friday night we are all connected by the madness that is this utterly unique show.

“We have something very special planned this year and I think it is going to make a lot of people smile, no matter where they are in the world.”

Revisit some of last years’ golden moments in The Late Late Toy Show 2016 before a quick recap on a selection of the most fantastic opening numbers over the years in The Late Late Toyshow Showstopping Openers.

Remember that time Toby Kane from Wicklow played it cool when Girls Aloud surprised him? Reminisce on some of the celebrity guests that have surprised their unsuspecting fans in The Late Late Toy Show Famous Faces.

Take a moment to honour the true heroes of The Late Late Toy Show, the children. From pint sized toy testers to tremendously talented kids, check out the ‘gogglebox’ style clip where some of the shows past performers and toy experts take a look back at themselves all those years ago in The Late Late Toyshow Talkback.

http://bit.ly/Toy-Show-Top-Moments-2016

The Late Late Toy Show Collection is available now on RTÉ Player and viewers around the world can watch The Late Late Toy Show for free live and on demand on RTÉ Player, across Desktop, iOS and Android.

