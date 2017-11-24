The Late Late Toy Show trailer is here

November 24, 2017

The countdown to the Christmas season is officially on as the trailer for this year’s the Late Late Show Toy Show debuts on RTÉ One.

This year’s trailer goes for a traditional Christmas feel taking inspiration from the classic children’s story The Nutcracker. A young girl settles down to sleep as a festive snow globe twinkles at her bedside.

As she sleeps, the snow globe comes to life with toy soldier – and Late Late Toy Show host – Ryan Tubridy joined by the girl and her friends opening presents and playing in the snow. All to the tune of The Shins’ version of the festive classic Wonderful Christmastime.

The trailer was created by the RTÉ Marketing and Promotions team and features a 5-metre snow globe, miniature snow globes handmade by the production and a group of young actors – and real-life friends – from the Empire Dance and Performing Arts Academy in Tallaght.

The promo will air in rotation across RTÉ television over the coming days as the excitement builds for this year’s Late Late Toy Show on Friday, December 1st on RTÉ One at 9.35pm (Irish time).

Fans will also get an insight into how the programme is put together in a three-part documentary series, The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped, starting on Wednesday, November 29th on RTÉ One at 7pm (Irish time).

But viewers could still be in with a chance of being there on the big night with two tickets up for grabs in the #ToyShowTalent competition.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of getting your hands on two golden tickets to this year’s Late Late Toy Show, airing on RTÉ One on Friday, December 1st, is make a video of you doing whatever it is you do best.

Then post it to the RTÉ One or Late Late Facebook pages OR post it to Instagram or Twitter with #ToyShowTalent.

Last year’s Late Late Toy Show was the second most watched programme on Irish television this century. The Jungle Book themed show roared to an impressive average consolidated audience* of 1.57 million viewers as Ryan Tubridy and 320 children entertained the nation.

Where to watch

The Late Late Toy Show will be available to watch worldwide for free, both live and on demand for up to 30 days on RTÉ Player across Desktop, iOS and Android.

In the lead up to the main event, viewers around the world can also watch a host of clips and extras featuring some of the best moments from The Late Late Toy Show over the years in The Late Late Toy Show Collection. Download the app or go to www.rte.ie/player for more.

For more updates on this year’s show, check The Late Late Show and RTÉ One Facebook pages and follow @RTELateLateShow and @RTEOne on Twitter.

The Late Late Toy Show, Friday, December 1st at 9.35pm Irish Time.

