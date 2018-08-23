Late, Late for London

A special Brexit edition of RTÉ’s Late Late Show will be broadcast live from London later this year, with Ireland’s national broadcaster saying they hope that the Irish community in the UK will be strongly represented in the audience and that they “share their stories”.

Marking host Ryan Tubridy’s tenth year at the helm, the long-running talkshow will be recorded live from London in October, the first time the series has filmed overseas. For this special episode of the programme, the audience will be expanded to “over a thousand people”.

“We will be meeting the Irish who have made an impact across the water and talking to people in all walks of life about what it is like for the Irish in Britain today,” an RTÉ spokesperson told the Irish World.

At the launch of RTÉ’s autumn television schedule, prominent radio and TV broadcaster Ryan Tubridy – the highest earning presenter on RTÉ – described how excited he is to take the show to the UK.

“For the first time in the ten years that I’ve been doing the show, we are bringing the whole team, the program and everything to London,” he said.

Speaking about the decision to bring an episode to the UK, Tubridy conceded that Brexit will prove “problematic” to Ireland but explained how he felt it was important to show how Ireland and Britain have “never been closer culturally”.

“There are enormously important ties that bind our country with the UK down through the years,” he said. “So many of our family and friends live over there, they’re there and part of that story. And culturally, Irish people have given a lot to the UK, as well as us getting it back.”

“Brexit has given us all a collective pain in our faces and we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do particularly as it’s our nearest neighbour and really the point of it is to go over and celebrate the ties that bind, rather than the ties that upset.

“So it’s about culture and music and art and entertainment and everything that has brought Britain and Ireland together.”

He said he hopes the show will send a message – that “Brexit won’t tear us apart because there’s too much going on between us as a people”.

A location has yet to be confirmed for the show. However, RTÉ have stated it will take place in a location in Central London.

“One of the key things for this show is that the Irish community in the UK is strongly represented in the audience and we’d like to hear their stories,” RTÉ said. The application process for tickets for the broadcast will be announced at a later date.

