Crowley ready to shine on Croke Park debut

June 22, 2018

By Larry Cooney

Lancashire hurlers’ top-scorer Ronan Crowley says he’s looking forward to his first appearance on the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

The Corkman, in his second year with the Exiles, has helped propel them to within ‘touching distance’ of a league-championship ‘double’, but is well aware of the task ahead of them against Sligo at high noon this Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of the finals of the four lower tier championship cups, the Bandon native also spoke of the remarkable journey that Exiles have undertaken this year and how he hopes it will end in victory this Saturday.

“It’s has been a year of steady progress for the team so far. I am just another member of that team and realise the full responsibility of my job is to make the most of every scoring opportunity that comes my way to the best of my ability,” said the Manchester-based radiographer who along with his brother Darren, who works as an accountant also in Manchester, are two important members of the attack for the high-scoring Lancashire team.

He added: “I have enjoyed my two years playing with Lancashire and I’m delighted to be able to give the Gaels from that part of the North West of England an opportunity to savour the Croke Park experience and hopefully our season will end on a high.

“It will be our third meeting this year and it’s one apiece and so we know there is little between the teams.”

Having already hit 1-26 for the Exiles in the three previous rounds, the Corkman has attributed the success of the season to the management and organisational skills of team manager Stan Murray-Hession.

“The whole ‘thing’ revolves around Stan and all the players owe so much to his leadership and astuteness as much as his motivational qualities. I know everyone who runs out onto Croke Park in a blue and gold jersey this Saturday afternoon will leave nothing behind for the sake of Lancashire hurling,” said Ronan.

“My focus is on getting prepared for my first-ever match in Croke Park and hopefully helping Lancashire lift their very first Lory Meagher Cup.”

