Lady Gaga stages protest outside Trump Tower

Lady Gaga staged a protest against Donald Trump presidential victory outside his Trump Tower building in New York on Wednesday morning (09Nov16).

The Poker Face singer, an outspoken supporter for Hillary Clinton, had been at the Hillary for America Election Night Event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as the results from the polls came in on Tuesday evening (08Nov16) but as it became clear Trump would be declared U.S. President, she headed out and went to Trump Tower, which serves as his residence and headquarters for The Trump Organisation.

She posted a picture on Twitter which shows her standing on the step of a large white sanitation truck in a black strapless jumpsuit holding a sign which reads, “Love trumps hate”. The truck was parked outside the tower and the Trump Tower clocks shows the local time of almost 2.30 am.

“I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness where #LoveTrumpsHate,” she wrote in the caption with emojis of a love heart and the American flag.

Other pictures taken of Gaga at the scene after the protest show her sitting in a black Rolls-Royce Phantom and looking like she was praying, with her hands placed together and eyes closed.

She wasn’t the only one protesting – groups of people have taken to the streets to protest the next President in areas around California and Oregon.

The singer had performed for Clinton at her final rally in North Carolina on Monday night (07Nov16) and cast her ballot in patriotic gear before joining celebrities including Katy Perry, Lena Dunham and Debra Messing at the Javits Center on Tuesday (08Nov) evening.

Earlier in the evening, she shared a picture of her holding a U.S. flag while sitting with Lena Dunham and wrote, “Lovin it up with the ladies.!!! GO HILLARY #vote if your polls are still open. @lenadunham” and shared a video of supporters cheering Clinton on.

“In a room full of hope, we will be heard. @deray #blacklivesmatter Stand up for kindness, equality, and love… Nothing will stop us,” she later added.

Katy took to the stage at the convention centre in a continued show of support for Clinton. She confessed her parents had voted for Trump but they would still eat Thanksgiving dinner together later in the month (Nov16).

© Cover Media