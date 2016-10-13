Ladies GAA: Cork dominates Camogie and Football All Stars

Ladies Football All-Stars

The TG4 Senior All Ireland champions, Cork, lead the way with 11 nominees with runners up, Dublin, receiving eight nominations. Cora Staunton could earn her 11th TG4 All Star award as she is nominated in full forward and she is joined by three of her Mayo colleagues.

Ulster Champions, Monaghan receive four nominations, the same number as Donegal whilst TG4 Intermediate champions, Kildare, receive three nominations. Cork legend Briege Corkery has already won nine TG4 All Star awards and could receive her tenth following her nomination in the middle of the field where she is joined as a nominee by her fellow 17-time All Ireland winner, Rena Buckley. There is also a great representation of nominees from the Intermediate grade as seven players are selected from that level.

Intermediate champions Kildare have three nominations including their team captain, Aisling Holton, All Ireland final Player of the Match; Mary Hulgraine and half forward Roisin Byrne. Runners up, Clare, are represented by Laurie Ryan and Louise Henchy with Sligo’s Noelle Gormley nominated in goal and Tipperary stalwart, Jennifer Grant, completing the shortlist.

The 2016 TG4 All Star team will be announced at the gala ball at the Citywest Hotel on November 12th along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Player’s Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year and the 2016 inductee into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

Camogie All-Stars

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny and finalists Cork dominate the Camogie All-Stars 2016 shortlist. Kilkenny, who won their first All-Ireland title since 1994, received 15 nominations.

Goalkeeper Emma Kavanagh, defenders Anne Dalton, Collette Dormer, Meighan Farrell, Jacqui Frisby, Edwina Keane, Claire Phelan and Davina Tobin are amongst the nominees for the Cats. Anna Farrell and Miriam Walsh have both been nominated in midfield, whilst Shelly Farrell, Denise Gaule, Julie Ann Malone, Katie Power and captain Michelle Quilty are amongst the forwards. Cork have received ten nominations. Goalkeeper and 2016 Poc Fada winner Aoife Murray, defenders Rena Buckley, Pamela Mackey, Gemma O’Connor and Laura Treacy are amongst the nominees. O’Connor is seeking an incredible 10th All- Stars Award.

The Rebels’ captain Ashling Thompson and Orla Cotter have both been nominated at midfield whilst Briege Corkery, Hannah Looney and Katrina Mackey and are amongst the forwards. Tipperary have received five nominations; defender Aoife McGrath, midfielder Teresa Ryan and forwards Orla O’Dwyer, Mary Ryan and Nicole Walsh. National League finalists Galway have received four nominations; defenders Sarah Dervan and Rebecca Hennelly and forwards Aoife Donohue and Ailish O’Reilly.

Both Offaly and Wexford have also received four nominations. For Offaly defenders Jean Brady and Siobhán Flannery and forwards Tina Hannon and Michaela Morkan have been nominated. Wexford’s nominees include goalkeeper Mags D’Arcy, defender Sarah O’Connor in her debut season, midfielder Shelley Kehoe and forward Kate Kelly who finished the season as the top scorer in this year’s Championship with a tally of 5-49. Clare, Limerick and Waterford received one nomination each with the Banner’s Niamh O’Dea named amongst the forward line, Niamh Mulcahy named amongst the forwards for the Treaty County and Patricia Jackman of Waterford names amongst the defenders.

The 13th annual All-Stars Awards banquet sponsored by Liberty Insurance will take place in Citywest Hotel on Saturday November 5th. Tickets are priced at €75 per head.

Nominees for the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players’ Player of the Year Awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance will be announced in mid- October.

2016 LADIES FOOTBALL ALL STAR NOMINEES

Goalkeepers

Martina O’Brien (Cork)

Mary Hulgraine (Kildare)

Noelle Gormley (Sligo)

Defenders

Laurie Ryan (Clare)

Marie Ambrose (Cork)

Vera Foley (Cork)

róisín phelan (Cork)

Deirdre O’Reilly (Cork)

Bríd Stack (Cork)

Leah Caffrey (Dublin)

Olwen Carey (Dublin)

Sinead Finnegan (Dublin)

Sinead Goldrick (Dublin)

Deirdre Foley (Donegal)

Ciara Hegarty (Donegal)

Sarah Tierney (Mayo)

Aoife Mcanespie (Monaghan)

Gráinne Mcnally (Monaghan)

Jennifer Grant (Tipperary)

Linda Wall (Waterford)

Mairead Wall (Waterford)

Midfielders

Rena Buckley (Cork)

Briege Corkery (Cork)

Louise Henchy (Clare)

Aisling Holton (Kildare)

Fiona McHale (Mayo)

Sharon Courtney (Monaghan)

Forwards

Aisling Doonan (Cavan)

Orla Finn (Cork)

Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork)

Annie Walsh (Cork)

Sinead Aherne (Dublin)

Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)

Noelle Healy (Dublin)

Carla Rowe (Dublin)

Niamh Hegarty (Donegal)

Sarah Houlihan (Kerry)

Róisín Byrne (Kildare)

Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

Cora Staunton (Mayo)

Yvonne McMonagle (Donegal)

Ciara Mcanespie (Monaghan)

Maria Delahunty (Waterford)

Aileen Wall (Waterford)

Leona Archibold (Westmeath)

2016 CAMOGIE ALL-STARS NOMINEES

Goalkeepers

Aoife Murray (Cork)

Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny)

Mags D’arcy (Wexford)

Defenders

Full-Back line: Rena Buckley

(Cork), Pamela Mackey (Cork),

Laura Treacy (Cork), Sarah Dervan

(Galway), Collette Dormer

(Kilkenny), Jacqui Frisby

(Kilkenny), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny),

Jean Brady (Offaly), Aoife McGrath

(Tipperary)

Half-Back line: Gemma O’Connor

(Cork), Rebecca Hennelly (Galway),

Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Meighan

Farrell (Kilkenny), Edwina Keane

(Kilkenny), Claire Phelan

(Kilkenny), Siobhán Flannery

(Offaly), Patricia Jackman

(Waterford), Sarah O’Connor

(Wexford)

Midfielders

Orla Cotter (Cork), Ashling

Thompson (Cork), Anna Farrell

(Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh

(Kilkenny), Teresa Ryan (Tipperary),

Shelley Kehoe (Wexford)

Forwards

Half-forward line: Hannah Looney

(Cork), Niamh O’Dea (Clare), Aoife

Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule

(Kilkenny), Julie Ann Malone

(Kilkenny), Niamh Mulcahy

(Limerick), Michaela Morkan

(Offaly), Mary Ryan (Tipperary),

Nicole Walsh (Tipperary)

Full-forward line: Briege Corkery

(Cork), Katrina Mackey (Cork),

Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Shelly

Farrell (Kilkenny), Katie Power

(Kilkenny), Michelle Quilty

(Kilkenny), Tina Hannon (Offaly),

Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary), Kate

Kelly (Wexford)

Manager

Mark Brennan (Carlow), Paudie

Murray (Cork), Ann Downey

(Kilkenny)