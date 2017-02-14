La La Land dominates the BAFTAs

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

La La Land took home five trophies at the 2017 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday night (12Feb17).

The movie musical scored prizes for Best Film, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Original Music for Justin Hurwitz and Best Cinematography.

Collecting her prize, Emma called the film “one of the greatest working experiences of my life” and alluded to the “divisive” political climate when she said how great it is the film world could come together “to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and help others feel less alone. ”

Manchester by the Sea was a double winner with wins for lead actor Casey Affleck and Best Original Screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan, as well as Lion, which took home accolades for Best Adapted Screenplay for Luke Davies and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel.

Other winners included I, Daniel Blake for Outstanding British Film, Son of Saul for foreign language film, and Kubo and the Two Strings for Best Animation, while Tom Holland was voted the EE Rising Star by the public.

Mel Brooks was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship Award, which was presented to him by Prince William, Nathan Lane, and Simon Pegg.

The ceremony was presented by Stephen Fry at the London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The full winners are as follows:

Best Film: La La Land

Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake

Best Director: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Best Leading Actor: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Best Leading Actress: Emma Stone – La La Land

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis – Fences

Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel – Lion

EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies – Lion

Best Original Music: Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Documentary: 13th

Best Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under the Shadow

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Best Special Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez – The Jungle Book

Best Production Design: Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine – Jackie

Best Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Sound: Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl – Arrival

Best Editing: John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Best Short Film: Home

Best Short Animation: A Love Story

BAFTA Fellowship: Mel Brooks

© Cover Media