Why Knock is special to many

For pilgrims devoted to Our Lady, Mother of God Knock in Co. Mayo has long been a special place

For 138 years millions of Catholics from all across the globe have flocked to Knock Shrine in Co. Mayo where it is said that the sick can be healed miraculously.

The story of Knock began on the evening of August 21st 1879 when 15 people from the village of Knock witnessed an Apparition of Our Lady, St. Joseph, St. John the Evangelist, a Lamb and cross on an altar at the gable wall of the parish church. The witnesses watched the Apparition in the pouring rain for two hours, reciting the Rosary, and although they were saturated not a single drop of rain fell on the gable or vision.

The 15 official witnesses ranged in age from just five years old to 74 years of age and each gave testimonies to a Commission of Enquiry in October 1879. The findings of the Commission were that the testimonies were both trustworthy and satisfactory.

Since then a shrine and a museum have been built and each year 1.5 million people travel to the village in the west of Ireland.

The official pilgrimage season begins at the end of April, and in addition to the daily masses the shrine continues to offer a great wealth of attractions for visitors, including the award-wining Knock Museum, daily faith events and public ceremonies, walkways, cultural history, youth events and summer camps.

Organised pilgrimages take place every weekend throughout the season in addition to mini-vigils on the first Friday of each month as well as a continuation of daily guided prayer sessions, Stations of the Cross, anointing of the sick and exposition.

The busiest week is over the nine days from August 14th-23rd for the National Novena to Our Lady of Knock when as many as 150,000 people descend on Knock Shrine.

There are daily ceremonies and talks on various social and religious topics and candlelit processions each night. There is also a specialised summer programme for young people visiting Knock, the ‘HUB – Hear, Understand, Believe’ which includes daily programmes, a kids club, drop-in centre and summer camps.

A Family Focus Week takes place in July and includes a practical and varied programme of workshops and talks to support families.

Visitors with limited mobility can avail of the complimentary shuttle service which operates daily through the summer months, and for those that can’t make the pilgrimage in person, there are live ceremonies streamed live from the Basilica online at 12 noon and 3pm daily. They can be watched at www.knockshrine.ie watch and viewers can place a petition or light a candle online for a loved one.

A tour operator with a difference, Knock Pilgrimages offers tours with a difference to the West of Ireland. At the core of the creative itineraries is a Co. Mayo native whom has the expertise and local knowledge which makes for a very personal experience.

Incorporating time spent in Knock Shrine with visits to famous sites like Ballintubber Abbey, Croagh Patrick, Westport Town, Cong, and Co. Sligo are all part of the experience.

Whether you are travelling alone, part of a group, catholic, of another denomination or spiritual in different way, these trips offer a relaxing but thoroughly enjoyable experience along the famous Wild Atlantic Way.

Great food, wonderful music, sitting by the traditional Irish turf fire, meeting new friends is all part of your journey with Knock Pilgrimages.

The company pride themselves on a very personalised service from start to finish and although pilgrims will be part of a group, they will be looked after in a unique and individual way.

The operator flies from all UK airports that serve Ireland West Knock, and it is only a short transfer from the airport with wheelchair accessible rooms on a request basis. Knock Pilgrimages can also create an alternative itinerary for your group while still guaranteeing the personal service and attention to detail.

