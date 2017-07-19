We’ll have a crack at it

kkg dulwich harps crack junior championship final jack murphy

Kerry Catering Ladies JFC Final

Kingdom Kerry Gaels 4-16
Dulwich Harps 0-4

By Fiona O’Brien

Kingdom Kerry Gaels are celebrating being promoted after they claimed the Kelly Catering Junior Championship final against Dulwich Harps.

Despite being favourites going into the decider, the Kingdom were put up to it in a competitive opening half in which Dulwich were unlucky to go into the break 1-8 to 0-1 down.

But after composing themselves in front of goal, determined to regain their intermediate status after their relegation last year, the Gaels came out fighting and showed the strength, which has given them eight wins from eight games across all competitions this year.

Many of the players impressed London manager Tommie Donohoe during the game, and Ailish Healy was selected as Collins Construction ‘Player of the Match’.

Joint manager Jack Murphy was delighted with the strength and resolve shown by his team and is now eyeing the upcoming provincial championships.

“We are delighted; it took a long time to do it. This is our first final in a while and we were relegated last year. But it wasn’t easy.

kkg dulwich harps crack junior championship final jack murphy

“We have had a few hard sessions since February but they are a great group of girls. They were really well-drilled and stuck to a strategic game plan.

“We missed five or six golden goal opportunities in the first half and shot about seven or eight wides too. But myself and Brian (Murphy, other joint-manager) had a word with them at half-time, and they seemed to shake off the nervousness and settled into it more.

“They kept going the whole time, and executed the game plan to perfection. It gives us a massive headache for selection now as all the subs did the same.”

And Jack looks ahead to the eight-week wait for their provincial tie, with the opposition still not decided.

For more see this week’s edition of the Irish World

You might also be interested in this article


London return to Over-40s championship - The Irish World

London return to Over-40s championship – The Irish World

This weekend London’s over 40s team will re-join the Masters championship fold for the first time since the 1990s as they bid for All-Ireland glory.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Rory aims to put recent...
0 Shares July 19, 2017 in Sport

Lynskey and Mannion star as...
0 Shares July 19, 2017 in Sport

Warwickshire regain provincial U16 crown
0 Shares July 19, 2017 in Sport

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register