Kerry Catering Ladies JFC Final

Kingdom Kerry Gaels 4-16

Dulwich Harps 0-4

By Fiona O’Brien

Kingdom Kerry Gaels are celebrating being promoted after they claimed the Kelly Catering Junior Championship final against Dulwich Harps.

Despite being favourites going into the decider, the Kingdom were put up to it in a competitive opening half in which Dulwich were unlucky to go into the break 1-8 to 0-1 down.

But after composing themselves in front of goal, determined to regain their intermediate status after their relegation last year, the Gaels came out fighting and showed the strength, which has given them eight wins from eight games across all competitions this year.

Many of the players impressed London manager Tommie Donohoe during the game, and Ailish Healy was selected as Collins Construction ‘Player of the Match’.

Joint manager Jack Murphy was delighted with the strength and resolve shown by his team and is now eyeing the upcoming provincial championships.

“We are delighted; it took a long time to do it. This is our first final in a while and we were relegated last year. But it wasn’t easy.

“We have had a few hard sessions since February but they are a great group of girls. They were really well-drilled and stuck to a strategic game plan.

“We missed five or six golden goal opportunities in the first half and shot about seven or eight wides too. But myself and Brian (Murphy, other joint-manager) had a word with them at half-time, and they seemed to shake off the nervousness and settled into it more.

“They kept going the whole time, and executed the game plan to perfection. It gives us a massive headache for selection now as all the subs did the same.”

And Jack looks ahead to the eight-week wait for their provincial tie, with the opposition still not decided.

