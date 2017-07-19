Kingdom snatch thriller in extra-time

Cara Stationery Conway Cup Final

Kingdom Kerry Gaels 1-20

Parnells 3-13

By Fiona O’Brien

Kingdom Kerry Gaels clutched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last minute goal in extra-time of their Conway Cup final against Parnells in a midweek thriller.

Stephen Kilcoyne’s last ditch strike meant that his side collected silverware in a one-point win after it looked like they had lost the game from a surging second- half comeback.

Parnells had dominated the first half, and went in at the break with a six point advantage, but the Kingdom came out fighting at the restart and themselves went three points clear before the Parnells woke up and forced extra-time.

Two superb goals from Conor Spinks in the opening minutes of the first period of extra-time looked like the boys in blue would be walking away with the trophy, but the Gaels kept plugging away at their lead before Kilcoyne’s goal meant they snatched it by a point.

The atmosphere from the Tony McGovern stand was electric as the two traditionally well-supported teams drew out the biggest support for a club game all year, and roared from the seats to cheer their side on. Parnells opened the scoring through Dave O’Sullivan in the first minute before his namesake David O’Sullivan equalised with a pointed free soon afterwards.

At this stage Parnells were working doggedly to win all the ball in the middle of the park, especially through the impressive Jack Moran, and were stopping the Kingdom getting any kind of momentum as they intercepted most of their through balls.

KINGDOM KERRY GAELS: Dan McDonagh, Keith Sheehan, Conor O’Neill, Adrian O’Connor, Kevin Crehan, Michael Jennings, Chris Sullivan, Marcus Mangan (0-1), Anto Daley, Alan Kenny (0-2), David O’Sullivan (0-3, 1f), Stephen Kilcoyne (1-1), Derek Twomey (0-5, 2f), Kevin Breen (0-1), Alan O’Leary (0-3) SUBS: Ronan O’Boyle (0-1), Aiden Dillane (0- 3).

PARNELLS: Evan Byrne, Alan Callinan, Brian Healy, Sean O’Donnell, Gearoid McCarthy, Steve Devine, Jack Moran (0-1), Ryan Ford (1-0), Martin Carroll, Jamie Barry (0-2), Seamus Stenson (0-3, 2f), Conor Spinks (2-1), Dave O’Sullivan (0-3, 2f), Eanna Flaherty, Matthew Lenaghan.

