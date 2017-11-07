Kingdom bow out after gutsy display

November 7, 2017

All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Championship Quarter-Final

Corduff: 2-15

Kingdom Kerry Gaels: 1-10

By Sarah Kelly

at McGovern Park, Ruislip

British junior winners Kingdom Kerry Gaels Ladies’ run in the championship came to an end on Saturday when they were defeated by a strong and determined Corduff of Monaghan in the All Ireland quarter-final.

A fine game of football, played at McGovern Park, Ruislip, saw the Ulster champions start the stronger of the two teams.

The first point of the game coming from their wing forward Louise Byrne. The Monaghan girls continued to apply all of the pressure early on but didn’t convert possession into scores. KKG Ladies hit back with their first point of the day from Edel O’Sullivan.

The teams exchanged points early on with the score tied at three points each midway through the first half. However, Corduff then hit their stride with points from influential midfielder Barbara Ward, Emma Conlon and Elena McEnaney before Louise Byrne struck the back of the net to leave the score 1- 7 to 0-4.

The Ulster champions added another two points, a free from Eva Woods and Sinead Clarke McEnaney, to finish the first half ahead by 1- 9 to 0-4.

Strong run

KKG Ladies came out more determined in the second half and they were rewarded almost immediately with a goal from Ruth Kearney to bring the score back to 1-9 to 1-4. Corduff didn’t lose their focus, though, and replied with a goal of their own from Barbara Ward.

They added another point before the Londoners went on a strong run adding three points without reply from Helen Murphy, Hannah Fortune and Niamh O’Rourke.

Corduff kept the scoreboard ticking over with points from Barbara Ward and captain Laura McEnaney though. Helen Murphy and Ailish Healy added points for KKG but it wasn’t enough to catch Corduff who closed out the game with further points from Eleana McEnaney and Sinead Clarke McEnaney to win by 2-15 to 1-10.

Corduff now go on to play the Leinster champions in the All Ireland semi-final.

CORDUFF: Sinead Loughlin; Ciara McEnaney, Naomi Cogan, Dearbhla Callan; Hannah Finnegan, Laura McEnaney (0-1), Sarah McEnaney; Barbara Ward (1- 3), Kate Brennan; Eva Woods (0-2), Colleen Callan, Louise Byrne (1-2); Elana McEnaney (0-4), Emma Conlon (0-1), Sinead Clarke McEnaney (0-2).

KINGDOM KERRY GAELS: Lucy Hawkes; Patricia Ascorreta, Norita McCarthy, Ruth Hannon; Jackie Finnegan, Debbie Ennis, Patricia Morrison; Ailish Healy (0-1), Hannah Fortune (0-2); Clodagh Brennan, Faye Kearney, Edel O’Sullivan (0-1); Ruth Kearney (1-1), Niamh O’Rourke (0-1), Helen Murphy (0-4).

