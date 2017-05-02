Portrait of a Century

New Dublin exhibition represented by photos of those born in each of last 100 years

A new exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland by Kim Haughton, is a photographic representation of a nation reflected in those born over the past century. Famous faces such as Colm Tóibín, Liam Neeson and Cork hurler Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, run alongside children, pensioners and public servants.

The one hundred images of people starts with Ken Whitaker, born in 1916 during the rumblings of rebellion to Máire Mhac an tSaoi whose birth in 1922 coincided with the creation of the new state. Each subject Haughton decided to seek out between 2015 and 2016, needed to have a connection to Ireland to show how the nation are threaded together through a shared language and culture.

Time capsule

Presented for the first time in its entirety, each photograph represents the birth year of the person in it and the series as a whole spans a one hundred year time frame from 1916 to 2015.

Haughton ensured that she trained her lens on familiar faces of people who are woven into the fabric of the Irish arts as well as sporting legends, presidents, public servants, private citizens, pioneering women, dazzling young people and the children of the future to create this visual time capsule of a nation in transition.

Portrait of a Century is based on the subject of Ireland’s centenary, and follows on from the successful Proclaiming a Republic: The 1916 Rising exhibition, which opened to the public in March 2016 and is ongoing.

The National Museum of Ireland believes that in commissioning these exhibition it is underlining a commitment to telling the stories behind Irish men, women and children of the past century while simultaneously underlining the institution’s emphasis on the power of contemporary art and design to interpret those stories in an accessible yet moving way.

Haughton is an Irish photographer based in New York, who completed her MA at London University of the Arts. In 2015 she was named as an Irish photographer to watch by TIME magazine who described her work as ‘at once sparse and textured’. She spent the early part of her career as a photo journalist covering post conflict humanitarian issues around the globe. Her work has been exhibited in London, New York, Oslo and Dublin.

Her images have been included in publications worldwide, including The Financial Times, Der Spiegel and Vanity Fair. Her work is held in the National Archives of Ireland.

• An accompanying book, Portrait of a Century by Kim Haughton, has been published by The Lilliput Press to coincide with the exhibition and is available for sale in the Museum shop or can be purchased for €44.99 at www.lilliputpress.ie

