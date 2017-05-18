Killorglin physiotherapist is new London Rose

2016 London Rose Emma Murphy-O’Connor hands over the sash

This year’s London hopeful to be Rose of Tralee is Caoimhe Gallagher, 24, from Killorglin, Co. Kerry.

She is a Physiotherapist at St George’s Hospital and Wimbledon RFC and was chosen ahead of 16 other hopefuls, mostly sponsored by Irish businesses in London. Caoimhe’s father is from Donegal and mother from Kerry.

She was sponsored by the Danny Sullivan Group, a London construction industry business owned by Kerryman Danny ‘Tim’ Sullivan. The event, attended by 280 people at the Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood, is organised by the London Rose of Tralee Centre.

She won with an energetic performance of the Lord of the Dance and was presented her sash by outgoing 2016 London Rose Emma Murphy-O’Connor.

Afterwards the 2017 London Rose said: “I can’t even begin to describe how fantastic it feels to represent my adopted home as the London rose 2017.

I have dreamt of becoming a Rose my entire life and that dream has finally come through. I am extremely honoured to be returning home to Kerry in August donning the London sash.”

