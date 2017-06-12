Love/Hate star’s series picked up by Netflix

05/04/2014. IFTA’S. Pictured Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Laurence Kinlan and Killian Scott at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Dublin for the 11th annual Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs). Photo: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

He shot to fame in Love/Hate and now Killian Scott is set win new fans after his US television series Damnation was picked up by Netflix to run outside the US.

The Limerick actor, who played Tommy in the renowned RTE gangster series, landed the role in Damnation – a new USA Network TV series from the producers of Longmire – which has been given the green light and is expected to air in October.

The pilot for the show is directed by Hell Or High Water’s David Mackenzie, a film which starred Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, and Ben Foster, and the show is highly anticipated as a consequence.

Damnation is set in the 1930s where Scott plays Seth Davenport, who is “masquerading as a small town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo.”

13/02/2014. Calvary – Dublin International Jameson Film Festival. Pictured Actor Killian Scott spaeking to the media whilst attending the Opening Night Of Dublin International Jameson Film Festival in the Savoy Cinema in Dublin this evening. Photo: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Scott’s character “is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner, played by Logan Marshall-Green, to stop the uprising by any means necessary, but unbeknownst to those around them, these two men already share a secret bloody past.”

The USA Network series, which is expected to air in October, is written by Tony Tost, who tweeted, “The aim is one part Eastwood, one part Steinbeck, one part Ellroy. Or, if Johnny Cash was a TV show.”

 

Sounds intriguing and it could be the next big mini-series to grip viewers.

Scott followed up with success in Love/Hate with roles in Ripper Street last year and big screen outings, Calvary, Get Up and Go, Traders and Belfast thriller ’71, opposite another rising star Jack O’Connell, whose father is from County Kerry.

