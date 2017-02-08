Kilburn and Hampstead MPs vote against Brexit

A host of north London Labour MPs defied their party’s whip by voting against the notion of the Government being able to trigger Article 50.

Dawn Butler, Stella Creasy, David Lammy, Tulip Siddiq and Catherine West all went against Jeremy Corbyn’s request in the Commons’ vote last week.

Hours before the crucial vote, which saw 498 MPs, compared to 114, vote in favour of the Bill, Ms Butler resigned from the Shadow Cabinet.

In a two-page letter to Mr Corbyn, she praised his efforts in attempting to convince Prime Minister Theresa May to present her Brexit plan to the Commons.

“As leader of the opposition you have moved the Government from their position of “Brexit means Brexit” to one that has seen them agree to bring forward a white paper for parliament to properly scrutinise,” she wrote.

However, she added that she would be voting against the Bill because she wasn’t satisfied with Mrs May’s arguments.

“Unfortunately I still feel strongly that I want to send a message to our Prime Minister that I do not agree with the direction she is taking the country, the way for me to do that is to vote against this second reading,” she said.

Ms Siddiq also resigned from the Labour front-bench where she had served as the Shadow Minister for Early Years. In an impassioned speech to the Commons, she explained how she was defying the official Labour stance to make a stand on behalf of migrants in her constituency.

“In Hampstead and Kilburn we do not wince when we hear people speaking in a different language on public transport.

“We do not blame the very real pressures on our health system, our criminal justice system and on our housing by scapegoating others just because they do not look like us and because they do not sound like us,” she said.

“In Hampstead and Kilburn we do not indulge in baseless theories that our country is at breaking point. In Hampstead and Kilburn we celebrate these EU nationals; they are a part of our fabric as much as everybody else. “They have a right to be here as much as the successive generations that came before them.”

The passing of the Bill in the Commons means that, provided it completes all other requisites, Mrs May will be permitted to press on with the negotiations for leaving the EU