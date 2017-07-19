Emmetts have more silverware in their sights

Cara Stationery Ryan Cup Semi-Final

Robert Emmetts 1-19

Kilburn Gaels 1-15

By Damian Dolan

Robert Emmetts moved a step closer to picking up more silverware this year by seeing off Kilburn Gaels at Greenford to reach the Ryan Cup final.

In a rematch of the Collins Cup final of a few short weeks ago, Emmetts again came out on top, although the final margin was far less than the 11-point cushion they enjoyed at Ruislip to walk away with the Collins Cup.

There was little to choose between the sides after the opening eight minutes, with the teams level at 0-2 a piece. It was then that Kilburn started to get on top.

Superb score

Sean Conlon’s score was followed by a superb one from Aidan Murphy, and a Conlon 65 later Kilburn had some daylight.

Seamus Carey was enjoying the space being afforded him in the middle of the park, and he took advantage to fire over, and when Aidan Murphy added a free Kilburn led 0-7 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

The excellent Richie Murphy riposted for Emmetts with Brian Regan’s loose pass – something a collector’s item – gifting Rory Costello a point.

Aidan Murphy and Ciaran Lambert combined to good effect for the former to point, and but for a great challenge by Colme Walsh on Kieran Reed, Kilburn might have had a sniff of a goal.

However, Lambert ensured Kilburn came away with something to lead 0-11 to 0-7 as we moved into first half injury-time.

On the stroke of half-time, Niall Coen gifted Emmetts a 65 which Richie Murphy despatched and then Fergus McMahon set up Richie Murphy to leave Emmetts trailing by just 0-11 to 0-9 at the break.

ROBERT EMMETTS: Sean Ryan (0-1f); Brendan Naylor, Stephen Griffey, Neil Magille; Fergus McMahon, Paddy McNaughton (0-1), Eoin Kelly; Michael O’Laodha, Daryl Roberts; Conor Campion, Richie Murphy (0-11, 7f, 1×65), Mick Dwyer (0-1); Kevin McMullen, Rory Costello (1-1), Cathal Keogh (0-4). SUBS: Colme Walsh for Magille, Paul Manix for Dwyer, Eamon McAuley for Campion.

KILBURN GAELS: Barry Borland; Kevin Campion, Niall Coen, Chris McAlinden; Fergal Collins (0-1), Brian Regan, Justin Kelly; Seamus Carey (0- 1), Aidan O’Leary; Kieran Reed, Willie Campion, Sean Conlon (0-5, 2f, 1×65); Aidan Murphy (0-6, 3f), Ciaran Lambert (0-2), Danny Burke (1-0).

See this week’s Irish World for full match report

