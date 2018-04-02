Kevin Kelly – Funeral Arrangements

April 2, 2018

Kevin passed away peacefully at his home in London, England on Saturday March 24th surrounded by his loving family. He is a native of Clara, Co. Offaly.

He is the loving partner of Helen and adored father of Stephen, Pamela, Ciara and Alanna.

Deeply missed by his partner, son, daughters, step daughter Sarah Jane, his mother Teresa, grandchildren, brothers Jim, Martin and Stephen, sisters Bridie, Patricia, Geraldine and Jacki, son-in-law, all his family and friends.

Kevin will be lying in repose at Ryan Patrick and Daughter Funeral Home in Greenford, London on Thursday April 5th from 9am until 12 noon.

Removal to Our Lady Of The Visitation Church, Greenford at 3pm.

Kevin will make his final journey home and will be reposing at Phil O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Friday April 6th from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

Private removal on Saturday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Family flowers only donations, if desired, in the name of Kevin Kelly to Meadow House Hospice in Ealing, London, Headcase Cancer Trust and The Simon Community.

This legend knew how to party so we won’t be changing that now. For all of you joining us in London celebrations will continue in the Gaa Club, Ruislip from 4.15pm and for everybody in Ireland we will be bringing the Legend back to where it all began Hugh Lynch’s Bar, Tullamore.