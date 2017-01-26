Keep it Country off air

Major changes afoot for Phil Mack’s country music channel

Due to popular demand, Phil Mack’s Keep it Country music channel is moving to a new provider, which will enable it to reach a wider audience. In the meantime there will be a “break in transmission”, according to the official report.

Keep it Country, the first 24-hour country music TV channel in Europe in eighteen years was launched almost a year to the day ago by the country music singer. CMT Europe, Country Music America and the American Music Channel were the last to hit European screens, stopping in 1998.

Since its inception the station has gained significant audience numbers, all tuning in to watch music videos featuring both iconic country music stars such as Garth Brooks, as well as new faces on the scene like Nathan Carter.

The full statement from CEO Phil Mack reads as follows:

To all viewers of Keep It Country TV

There are major changes taking place over the coming days, we are moving to a new service provider on 1st February, so there will be a break in transmission on all mediums for a short period

Sky 389 – Freesat 516 – Freeview 87

Freeview 87 , will be back on your screens first within the next 36 hours, with Sky 389 & Freesat 516 following soon after.

We are looking forward to this new step forward and a press release will be released on Wednesday February 1st 2017, the viewing figures have been phenomenal over the last few months hence the negotiations to take Keep It Country into this new relationship which will give us access to further afield including the USA

Thanks again to all our viewers

Phil Mack

CEO

KIC TV

