Katie’s win prompts TV rights battle

Katie Taylor’s fifth win out of five professional bouts has set her up for a world title fight, and a TV rights bidding battle looks set to ensue.

The 30-year-old, who won gold at the 2012 Olympics, stopped Nina Meinke of Germany in the seventh round of Saturday’s world title eliminator at Wembley Stadium, as part of the undercard for the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko fight.

Taylor, from Bray in Co. Wicklow, is now expected to challenge Uruguay’s WBA world lightweight champion Cecilia Comunales and hopes to have a world title fight in Dublin in the autumn.

And just as she was in the middle of her post-fight media interviews Peter Nelson, the executive vice-president of sports at American station HBO, tracked her down as it was made clear his network are keen to beat rivals Showtime for the rights when she makes her US fight debut this summer.

That next ring outing looks likely to be an undercard slot in support of the world light heavy weight rematch between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev on June 17, and there is talk that she will get a big Las Vegas outing too, before a world-title shot later this year.

“I do feel ready, but at the same time I probably would prefer to have one or two more 10-rounders under my belt,” she said.

“If I am on the Ward- Kovalev bill on June 17, I’ll just take a week off or so and then get back into training for that.

“If that’s not the case then I’ll definitely take a bit of a longer break because I can’t obviously keep going with this schedule if I’m fighting in 10- rounders.”

