Katie Taylor targets June unification fight

03/20/2019

Katie Taylor has set her sights on a winner-takes-all fight with WBC champion Delfine Persoon in June, as she bids to become the undisputed queen of the lightweight division.

The Bray woman overcame Brazilian Rose Volante by virtue of a technical knock-out in their lightweight unification at Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center.

Victory saw her take Volante’s WBO title, to add to her own WBA and IBF belts.

The 2012 London Olympic is now just one belt away from becoming the undisputed champion of her division – a feat only achieved by two other fighters in the sport, either male or female.

The win sets up a showdown with Persoon in New York on 1 June, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s US debut.

“That’s exactly what I wanted ever since I turned pro,” said Taylor. “I was sitting with Eddie Hearn a couple of years ago with Brian (Peters, her manager) and the first thing I said was I wanted to become the undisputed champion.

“That’s always been my goal since I have turned pro, and that would be absolutely historical. That would equal to winning the Olympic gold medal for me, I think.”

Thanking God for another victory.

3 belts down, 1 to go! Thanks to everyone for the messages and support! #RoadToUndisputed pic.twitter.com/sZg6dyuT22 — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) March 16, 2019

Taylor had Volante on the canvas in the opening round, but her durable opponent made Taylor wait until the ninth round for victory when the referee called the fight off.

“I feel great; I thought it was a great performance, a solid performance, against an undefeated fighter,” added Taylor.

“To get the stoppage was definitely the icing on the cake tonight. A great weekend for me, a great night, and there’s bigger and better things ahead now.

“I think I landed a good right hand before (as well), so yeah it was definitely a sweet punch, but I think I just have to learn to be a bit more composed when I do have those girls hurt.

“I get a bit too excited sometimes and actually (spoil) my work, but yeah it was a great performance.”

