Jubilant Seán Cox celebrated historic Liverpool win at home

06/04/2019

Liverpool fan Seán Cox watched bis beloved Liverpool’s Champions League final triumph at home, surrounded by friends and family.

Cox, 54, who was discharged from hospital on Friday evening ahead of the match, suffered a life-changing brain injury in an unprovoked attack outside Anfield ahead of last season’s Champions League semi-final with Roma.

A photograph of him watching Saturday’s match with his son Jack went viral after Peter Moore, chief executive of the club, tweeted it.

Mr Moore tweeted the picture of Mr Cox wearing a Liverpool jersey signed by the team on Saturday, with the caption: “Been some great photos tonight, this is the best…#SeanCox”.

Been some great photos tonight, this is the best…#SeanCox pic.twitter.com/eBqR0Ktf2o — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 1, 2019

Liverpool has been highly supportive of Mr Cox since the unprovoked attack, for which three men are now serving prison sentences. The club helped to organise a special charity match at the Aviva Stadium this year to raise funds for his medical bills.

Having lost last year’s final in Kiev, Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered to beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday night, winning the club’s sixth European Cup.

Congratulations

In a statement, Martina Cox sent a message of congratulations to the club on behalf of her husband.

“The club and its fans have taken Seán, our family and I, into their hearts since Seán’s attack last year. Nobody could be happier than the Cox family for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the wonderful Liverpool fans.

“Seán watched the game with us at home, proudly wearing a signed Liverpool jersey sent to him by the club’s CEO Peter Moore last week. He was overjoyed when the final whistle blew and Liverpool were crowned champions.”

Cox has spent the last nine months in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin, and will travel to the UK later this month to begin the next stage in his rehabilitation, which will focus on developing his speech, mobility, and cognitive functions.

