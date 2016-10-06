Jonathan Rhys Meyers to be a father

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is reportedly expecting his first child with rumoured wife Mara Lane.

The former The Tudors star has been dating the actress/producer since 2014, and they are now preparing to welcome their first child together, according to the Irish Sun.

“They are both delighted and can’t wait for the arrival of a tiny tot into their lives,” a source said. They are very loved up and are so excited.”

Jonathan and Mara, who is reportedly 28 weeks pregnant, were rumoured to be engaged in December, 2014 after she wore what appeared to be an engagement ring at the 25th Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in Los Angeles.

It is now reported they secretly tied the knot earlier this year (16). According to the website, he wore a gold band on his wedding finger when he posed for a photoshoot in June (16) and was wearing the same piece of jewellery in a picture on Mara’s Instagram. She recently changed the name of the account, which she shared with dog Toca, to “Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers”.

Last year (15), the 39-year-old had a relapse in his sobriety and was spotted swigging from a bottle of vodka on a London street in the middle of the day.

The actor, who has checked into rehab a number of times in the past to tackle an alcohol addiction, issued a public apology via Mara’s Instagram page.

“I apologises (sic) for having a minor relapse and hope that people don’t think too badly of me,” he wrote. “I stopped drinking immediately… and I apologise to fans and colleagues. I am on the mend and thank well wishers… I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I’m living a healthy life.”

Representatives for Jonathan have yet to respond to WENN’s request for a comment.

© Cover Media