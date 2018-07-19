Robbert Kennedy’s daughter, human rights campaigner Kerry Kennedy, and US Presidential campaign advisers among speakers at this year’s Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Wexford

Kerry Kennedy visit, Talks on Trump, Brexit and a Tea Party at this year’s Kennedy Summer School in Wexford

September 6-8

This year’s sixth annual Kennedy Summer School in New Ross (6-8 September) will offer a unique programme of Irish and international political commentators, strategists, politicians, journalists and authors.

Among those taking part will be American human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

She will be joined by the likes of American Presidential campaign strategist John Kasich who worked on the campaigns of George H.W Bush and Senator John McCain.

Former Chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party Gerard Doherty will present his book They were friends of mine, Bobby, Jack and Ted to the John F. Kennedy Book and Research Archive at New Ross Library.

They will be joined by local Irish politicians, news correspondents as well as RTE’s star presenter Miriam O’Callaghan and a number and leading global academics to discuss matters of local and international importance…and Brexit.

There will be a special screening of Greg Barker’s fly-on-the-wall documentary of Barack Obama’s final year in office followed by a skype interview with Obama’s US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power.

More than 40 guest speakers will take part in debates on subjects ranging from current U.S. politics, the Brexit negotiations and the recent referendum in Ireland to repeal the country’s 8th Amendment.

Veteran comedian Brendan Grace will join Rachel Allen to host a tea party in the yard at the Kennedy Homestead in Dunganstown in honour of the time President John F. Kennedy stood in the yard of his ancestral home in New Ross and had a cup of tea with his Irish cousin, Mary Ryan.

A panel of Ireland’s sporting heroes – Aidan O’Brien, Davy Fitzgerald, Kevin Doyle and Anna Geary – will participate in ‘Profiles in Sporting Courage’.

Thursday evening’s formal proceedings will end with the Edward M. Kennedy Lecture featuring Peter Cassells, Maurice Fitzpatrick, Mrs Pat Hume and John Hume Junior.

The summer school will close with a special event to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of The John F. Kennedy Arboretum.

The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the John F. Kennedy Trust, New Ross and Wexford County Council.

For further details and tickets for the 2018 events see kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255. See also @JFK_SS for Twitter updates.