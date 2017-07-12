Daly propels Brendans to glory

Cara Stationery Shiels Cup Semi-Final

St Brendans 4-11

Cu Chulainns 1-9

By Fiona O’Brien

St Brendan’s look like they will take some beating as an excellent team performance against Cu Chulainns culminated in four goals for the superb John Daly.

They set up a final date with Harlesden Harps on Thursday, who awarded a walkover in the Murphy Cup final replay last Sunday after a pulsating first outing.

Daly opened the scoring with a pointed free that he had won in the second minute, and he added two more scores soon afterwards in the next ten minutes as Cu Chulainns already struggled to deal with the constant onslaught of Brendan’s players running at them up the pitch.

Brilliance

Dara Henry, who had already shown moments of brilliance in the air, would put in a tricky ball to the fullforward line next and Joe Denaghy did superbly to take it in the air and twist and turn away from his marker to get the fourth score.

It was 16 minutes before Cu Chulainns opened their account, through a pointed Fiachra McArdle free.

At this stage the Brendan’s were really impressive in the speed in which they could move the ball up the pitch, and some good work between Shane Owens and Andy Hughes allowed the superb Jake McManus a shot on goal, which unfortunately dropped just short.

A high ball from Dara Henry in midfield to Daly allowed him to score his first goal, as he claimed it between two players and his pace left them behind as he beat them to slot home a low, precise shot into the bottom corner.

ST BRENDANS: Anthony Ruddy, Eoghan Pierce, Benny Duane, Pa Conway, Jake McManus (0-1), Dara Henry, Lewis Ward, Shane Owens (0- 1), Noel Quinn, Andy Hughes, Dan Igoe (0-2), Cathal O’Kane, Rory Lively (0-1), John Daly (4- 5, 3f), Joe Denaghy (0-2).

CU CHULAINNS: Sean Maroney, Niall Gunniner, Garry Walsh, Brian While, Paul Biggane, Conor Harrington, Brian O’Leary, Ciaran Byrne, Sean Dillane, Anthony Tighe, Warren McManus (0-1), Conor Donnellon, Kyle Feehily (1-3), Damien Tuffy, Fiachra McArdle (0-5, 4f).

For full match report see this week’s edition of the Irish World

You might also be interested in this article