Joanne Ryan’s Eggsistentialism comes to London

January 31, 2018

Award-winning Irish performer and playwright, Joanne Ryan (joanneryan.ie), will perform her hit multimedia solo show Eggsistentialism in London soon with 6 performances in Dalston’s Arcola Theatre.

The critically acclaimed show was a huge success when it premiered in Ireland and went on to win The Lustrum Award, The Melbourne Fringe Tour Ready Award and a Best Storytelling Bouquet at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Eggsistentialism

Funny. Tender. Moving. Looking down the barrel of her final fertile years, one modern woman goes on a comical quest to uncover the ifs, hows and especially the whys of reproducing her genes while peering though the lens of Ireland’s reproductive health history. No stone is left unturned on this journey of extremes as she tries to figure out – Should making a life for oneself involve making another?

“Hilarious…Captivating” – The Irish Times

“Close to a masterpiece; intelligent, thoughtful, wry, funny and above all loving.” – The Sunday Independent

“Important…relatable…elevates a thoughtful personal piece into something more universally political.” – The Scotsman

Written and performed by Joanne Ryan

Directed by Veronica Coburn

Watch this trailer of the show:

and hear what audiences have been saying about it:

Details

Arcola Theatre, 24 Ashwin Street, Dalston, London, E8 3DL

Tuesday 30th January – Friday 2nd February 8pm, Saturday 3rd February 3pm & 8pm

Tickets and more info: www.arcolatheatre.com