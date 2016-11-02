Jean Alexander’s family bid farewell at private funeral

Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander was laid to rest in a private funeral on Thursday (27Oct16).

The star, who played Hilda Ogden in the ITV soap for over two decades, passed away aged 90 on 14 October (16).

Family members and close friends bid farewell to the acting veteran when they attended a small service at the crematorium in her home town of Southport, Merseyside on Thursday.

Unlike many funerals of acting legends, there were no famous faces in attendance, as Jean had requested to just have relatives and very close pals present. Among those at the service, led by Reverend Martin Abrams, were Jean’s 91-year-old brother Kenneth Hodgkinson and his daughters Sonia Hearld, 64, and 60-year-old Valerie Thewlis.

Sonia told the Daily Mirror of the funeral: “It went very, very well. It was quiet and private as we hoped. It was a fitting tribute to her. It was dignified and quiet.”

Alexander also starred in hit British TV comedy Last of the Summer Wine. She played shopkeeper Auntie Wainwright for 22 years.

Born Jean Hodgkinson in Liverpool in 1926, the veteran star began her career on TV in the early 1960s appearing in shows like Z Cars, Emergency-Ward 10, and Jacks & Knaves, and she became a household name as Hilda Ogden on Coronation Street in 1962. She portrayed the scheming cleaning lady on the soap until 1987.

Jean was voted the Greatest Soap Opera Star of All Time in a TV Times magazine poll in 2005, and she won a Royal Television Society Award in 1985. She was also nominated for a BAFTA Best Actress trophy in 1988.

She officially retired from acting in 2012.

