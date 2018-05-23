Jamie Dornan’s Ulster Unionist father: United Ireland not off the table

The Father of Northern Irish film and TV star Jamie Dornan – a medical professor and life-long Ulster Unionist – told Channel 4 News he would vote for a United Ireland if it gave Unionists “a better deal”.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor James Dornan told Channel 4 News that “everything is on the table” after the Brexit vote and that a border poll on Irish unity was likely to be held before 2022. He said: “I would traditionally be thought of as being quite happy with the Union and I have been. It has been very good to me, educationally and health wise and everything else in my life.”

He denied that considering a United Ireland after Brexit was “thinking the unthinkable”: “It is not so much that I am thinking the unthinkable. I think everything is on the table at the moment.”

“Against the Union as we have at the moment. There is a lot of people nowadays, not just me, who are saying ‘you know what, if somebody offers me a better deal and somebody offers me a good deal, then I would go for it’.”

He said he was “absolutely sure” there are talks taking place between senior officials in Belfast and Dublin about what a united Ireland would look like.

“I think that is definitely going on day and daily. I think at every level, at the highest level.”

Meanwhile, the SDLP’s former Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon, on the same news programme, cautioned against riding roughshod over Unionists with a Border poll, as demanded by Sinn Fein.

He said it would be a serious mistake to rush towards a border poll without laying the ground work first: “To try and barnstorm it with a poll of that nature in a short period of time without doing the groundwork could be very dangerous indeed.

“We would be doing to the unionists what was done to us and they would feel exactly the same as we felt for so long and there would be the danger of violence coming from that.”

