James and Emily revealed as top new Irish baby names

James and Emily have topped the lists of most popular baby names for boys and girls in Ireland in 2016.

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan, announced the results based on new passport applications for infants last year.

He jokingly expressed his concern at the decreased popularity of his own name among newborns but took comfort that his middle name had come out on top.

Mr Flanagan noted the continued popularity for Irish language names such as Aoife and Finn and said the list highlighted the growing multiculturalism in the country with Freya and Muhammad the highest new entries.

Ireland issued a record 740,000 passports last year and the passport office was forced to recruit 350 extra staff to deal with the unprecedented rush.

Mr Flanagan said he expects next year to remain busy and he advised any new applicants to think well ahead to avoid any delays.

“No-doubt many of these new passport holders will be going on holiday with their proud parents and families in 2017,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind Irish people to check the validity of their passports and those of their families, and to consider renewing now, ahead of the summer rush. Special requirements apply to children’s passports.

“In 2016, we expect to issue some 740,000 passports by year’s end, a new record for the number of passports issued in any year to date and 2017 promises to be another busy year, both on the baby-making and passports-issuing fronts.”

The full list of the most popular 200 baby names is available at www.dfa.ie

Details on how to apply for a passport can also be found here , in addition to a passport renewal reminder service and details on how to apply for a passport on short notice.