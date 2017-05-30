Jake Carter: Wild and Free

Jake Carter tells Fiona O’Brien how he’s trying to pave his name in his own right, rather than as Nathan’s little brother

“I play five-a-side football once a week. I also try to go to the gym four or five times a week if I am not gigging.”

Like his older brother Nathan, success hasn’t come over night, and the levelheaded teen is grateful for the experience the past two years have given him.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to have my own band behind me now,” he says. “But I learnt a lot from those shows with only a handful in the audience, it really teaches you a lot. Nobody gave me any guarantee just because I am Nathan’s little brother.”

His new single Wild and Free was released little over a week ago and is doing well on the pop charts in Ireland, different to the previous country charts where his cover singles, and his big brother normally remain.

“It’s brilliant. I’ve started songwriting, and it makes it way more satisfying to be singing about your own experiences. And it means I get to make it my own sound too. It’s more of a mix between American country and pop, so will probably appeal to a bit more of a younger audience, but there is still a big crossover obviously.”

At present the Liverpudlian has penned eight songs and he hopes to be able to release an EP over the summer, but he’s not looking too far ahead after that.

“I just want to go on a few big tours, we have European dates in the pipeline. I’d love for the music to bring me all over the world. I’d hate just to be in one place the whole time.”

The singer says he always knew he would get into the music industry, having started playing the accordion at a young age before learning the guitar.

“I was just always per forming for people, and once you get that feeling of entertaining I just knew that it was what I wanted to do.”

And his family have been a great support, but are their loyalties divided when Jake and Nathan’s concert dates clash? Their grandmother is famed for following Nathan all over and selling his tour merchandise at every gig, so has she got to see Jake much?

“Mum and dad are with me a lot, but Nathan was the first-born so he’ll always come first with Nana!” he jokes.

“But she is so supportive too. I missed Nathan’s show at the Palladium over the weekend, but I saw it last year and it is on a whole different level. It’s great to watch and learn from him and aspire to have my own show as big as that one day.”

In his short career so far Jake lists the first night playing with his band – ‘a great bunch of young lads, we all get on really well’ – as a career highlight, as well as his first appearance on the Late Late Show.

“Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) was on it and a few other Irish actors, and I got my own interview and performance which was great exposure.

“I love doing interviews and filming videos because people get to see more of the real you and it is all part and parcel of the industry.”

And does he feel any pressure to live up to a ‘role-model’ image because of his young fans?

“Yeah, that is important not to be perhaps setting a bad influence. But I’m still 18 at the end of the day and will be out partying occasionally. But I don’t think I’d be up to much that would be setting a bad example anyway. I’m really into the gym and watersports out on the lake in my spare time, so I’m not falling out of nightclubs all the time.”

And are there any ladies that inspired his latest song?

“I’ve no time for a girlfriend at the minute, I’m in the middle of setting up a move to stay in Enniskillen full-time. But hopefully in the future.

“But the attention from female fans is always an added bonus!”

• Full details of Jake Carter’s tour dates and his single release can be found at www.JakeCarterOfficial.com

