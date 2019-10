Jack Mulligan to be shown on London Live

Jack Mulligan, the short crime film written by Andy Nolan of the Biblecode Sundays, is to be shown on London Live at 10pm Saturday night.

The film is directed by Tom Begley and stars Steve Collins, Terri Dwyer and features cameos such as former French rugby player Serge Betsen and footballs’s Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock.

The Irish World supported the film and the paper can even be seen in one scene.