ITV viewers split over Irish famine portrayal

October 4, 2017

There were some strong reactions to a Sunday night prime time drama last weekend, as many viewers aired their thoughts about the depiction of the potato famine in Victoria.

Sunday night’s episode of Victoria saw the young queen, played by Jenna Coleman, struggling to deal with the famine in Ireland and viewers were both moved and frustrated by the show’s heartbreaking portrayal of the tragedy.

The episode saw Queen Victoria contest with Prime Minister Robert Peel, who was reluctant to send aid to Ireland for fear it would destabilise his party and put his political career in jeopardy. She was seen to send £2,000 to help out, and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston played Dr Robert Traill, an Irish reverend who appealed to Queen Victoria for help on behalf of his people.

Fans of the show were shocked to learn of the extent of the damage caused by the famine, and UK viewers were surprised at how little they had been informed of the crop failure between 1845 and 1849.

#Victoria I don't know much about the Irish famine but now I understand why the Irish are so angry,, #VictoriaITV — joanie 👻 (@nicodiangeli) October 1, 2017

Is the Great Irish Famine taught about in the British education system? #Victoria — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) October 1, 2017

Some Irish viewers were surprised at the lack of knowledge, but also took to Twitter to air their frustrations that the programme was not entirely historically accurate.

I can't believe the Famine is new news to people! &The stats we were taught are much higher than #victoria portrayed.& Gov still the same! — Mai Holistic Life (@maireadjames) October 2, 2017

Others used the social media site to praise the show’s creator, Daisy Goodwin, for highlighting the event which cost one million people their lives, as well as huge emigration.

In Ireland we learn about the Irish Famine. While #Victoria might take some dramatic license I’m glad it has opened eyes to the true events https://t.co/bRHh52eL1R — Amanda Fennelly (@amandafennelly) October 1, 2017

Ms Goodwin responded to the comments by stating that she was surprised at the level of ignorance surrounding the issue, calling it ‘shocking’ and that many attitudes in the UK towards the famine were ‘victim blaming’. She also revealed that Dr Traill, depicted in the show, was a distant relative of hers.

The ignorance in U.K if what happened in the Famine is shocking #Victoria #lessonsofhistory — Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin) October 1, 2017

Attitudes to Potato Famine in U.K. Classic example of #victimblaming #victoria — Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin) October 1, 2017

