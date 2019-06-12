Is RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey set to show London who’s the real master?

06/12/2019
Marty Morrissey in action for Clare Masters against Galway. Photo: Natasha Barton

London’s Masters could find themselves lining up against RTÉ star Marty Morrissey when they take on Clare in the Gaelic Masters at McGovern Park on Saturday (2:30pm).

The much-loved GAA commentator, 60, came out of retirement to make a surprise cameo off the bench in Clare’s 1-10 to 0-9 win over Galway, and the Irish World understands he could be in line to start against London in Ruislip in the over 40s competition.

It could be a race against time for Marty, however, as he’s due to attend a function in Newry on Saturday night. It remains to be seen if the great man will make an appearance at Ruislip.

The Exiles are still searching for their first win of the campaign, but have been improving with every game.

Beaten by the Tribesmen in Round 1, London then came within one-point of Cavan, before getting to within seven of Westmeath last time out, in one of the team’s best-ever performances since re-entering the competition in 2017.

Clare’s win over Galway was sandwiched between loses to Kildare and Roscommon, both by just two points.

