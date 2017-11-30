Irishman named Lutonian of the Year for 2017

November 30, 2017

Monaghan native Peadar McKenna named Lutonian of the Year at Luton’s Best of Awards.

Described as “an amazingly selfless citizen”, Mr McKenna was presented with his award at a glittering awards evening at The Luton Hoo Hotel last Friday. Mr McKenna was presented with his award by Marvin Morley of sponsor EasyJet.

Mr McKenna posted on Facebook, “A big thank you to all the communities that voted for me. In the past 53 years, my involvement in many organisations, it was my privilege to meet so many fantastic people here in Luton and Richmond, Surrey where I use to live a long time ago. Sadly, many of them passed away.

“I have been left with great memories.”

The Lutonian of the Year award recognises an individual or organisation’s outstanding achievements in promoting Luton as a town to be proud of.

Someone who has helped to gain positive local and national media coverage for the town and where their work has significantly contributed to the overall positive image to visitors and those living outside of their town as well as significantly improving the lives of local people.

Saundra Glenn commented on Facebook: ‘An amazing man who has given so much to Luton and now ill health is forcing him to retire. Peadar McKenna has volunteered for decades, raised £000s and originates from County Monaghan. He encaptures living a life embracing diversity. Well done to him’.

Mr McKenna was also runner up in the Best Volunteer of the Year and the People’s Choice Award categories. The Luton’s Best of Awards honour the outstanding achievements of many of Luton’s individuals, groups and organisations.

These people are often unsung heroes who willingly give up their time to help others and contribute to our community.

The Luton’s Best Awards is a way to thank these people for their outstanding efforts.

You might also be interested in this article