Irish Youth Foundation awards across Britain announced

Irish Youth awards across Britain announced
The Irish Youth Foundation supports 34 community projects for young people and welcomes new trustee to their board.
The IYF (UK), the only national charity in Britain specifically aimed at helping disadvantaged Irish young people and their families, has announced their annual grants early this year.
It supports a wide range of projects, including help for homeless; employment and training schemes; women and children escaping violence; young offenders; Irish Travellers; mental health; drug and alcohol rehabilitation; cross-community initiatives as well as social and cultural activities encouraging young people’s awareness of their Irish heritage.
Since its inception the IYF has awarded more than £4.5 million to improve the lives of young people in Britain and Northern Ireland.
The IYF Trustees have recently agreed to the recommendations of their independent Advisory Committees granting financial support to 23 Projects based in England, Scotland & Wales and 11 in Northern Ireland.
In addition, Luton Irish Forum has also been awarded the IYF Quality Award 2017, in recognition of their excellent service provision to the young Irish people of Luton and surrounding counties, particularly the provision of information and advice to the many new young arrivals from Ireland.
Further grants for the Lawlor Education Grants for schools and colleges in Northern Ireland and individual students will be decided in the next few months for the forthcoming academic year.
The charity has also recently appointed local businesswoman Jacqueline O’Donovan as a trustee.
O’Donovan is Managing Director of north London-based O’Donovan Waste Disposal and was last month given the Freedom of the City of London by the Worshipful Company of Carmen in recognition of her dedication to the transport industry.
John Dwyer, Chairman of the IYF, said: “I am delighted that Jacqueline has agreed to join the IYF as a board trustee. Jacqueline has the operational and strategic skills to help us take the charity to a new level and thus provide even further funds for youth-related projects in Britain and Northern Ireland. Jacqueline joins at a time when we have good momentum in the organisation and she will work with me and the other trustees to build on that momentum and help redefine the IYF for the future.”
Jacqueline O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of the IYF as a trustee. It is a new and exciting challenge for me and I look forward to playing my part and helping to support the many excellent charities that benefit from grants from the IYF.”
The full list of grants awarded is as follows:
IRISH YOUTH FOUNDATION (UK) GRANT AWARDS 2017
FOR PROJECTS BASED IN ENGLAND, SCOTLAND & WALES
Birmingham Irish Association
www.birminghamirish.org.uk
Birmingham TradFest
www.birminghamtradfest.co.uk
The Brandon Centre, London
www.brandoncentre.org.uk
Brent Centre for Young People, London
www.brentcentre.org.uk
Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú, Glasgow
www.cnag-glaschu.co.uk
Feith an Cheoil School of Traditional Irish Music, Enfield, London
www.feighancheoil.co.uk
Friends, Families & Travellers, Brighton, Sussex
www.gypsy-traveller.org
icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy), London & Birmingham
www.icap.org.uk
Irish Arts Foundation, Leeds
www.irisharts.org.uk
Irish Chaplaincy
www.irishchaplaincy.org.uk
Irish Community Care, Liverpool
www.iccm.org.uk
Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, London
www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk
Irish Film London
www.irishfilmlondon.com
Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL)
www.returntocamden.org
Liverpool Irish Centre (formerly St Michael’s Irish Centre)
www.liverpoolirishcentre.org
London Irish Centre
www.londonirishcentre.org
Luton Irish Forum
www.lutonirishforum.org
Manchester Irish Education Group
New Horizon Youth Centre
www.nhyouthcentre.org.uk
Play Midlothian, Dalkeith
www.playmidlothian.org.uk
St John Bosco Youth Club
Solace Women’s Aid
www.solacewomensaid.org
Tyneside Irish Cultural Society
www.tynesideirish.com
IRISH YOUTH FOUNDATION (UK) GRANT AWARDS 2017
FOR PROJECTS BASED IN NORTHERN IRELAND
Artillery Youth Centre, Belfast
www.artilleryyouthcentre.org
Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, Derry/Londonderry
www.foyledownsyndrometrust.org
Growth for Adolescents and Providing Support, Lurgan
Manor Street/Cliftonville Community Group, Belfast
Patrician Youth Centre, Downpatrick, Co Down
www.patricianyc.com
REACH Across, Derry/Londonderry
www.reach-across.co.uk
Sólás, Belfast
www.solasbt7.com
Verbal Arts Centre, Derry-Londonderry
www.theverbal.co
West Bann Development Centre, Coleraine
www.westbann.com
Willowfield Parish Community Parish Association, Belfast
www.willowfieldchurch.co.uk
Youth Link NI, Belfast
www.youthlink.org.uk
For more information about the Irish Youth Foundation, please visit www.iyf.org.uk