Irish Youth Foundation awards across Britain announced

Irish Youth awards across Britain announced

The Irish Youth Foundation supports 34 community projects for young people and welcomes new trustee to their board.

The IYF (UK), the only national charity in Britain specifically aimed at helping disadvantaged Irish young people and their families, has announced their annual grants early this year.

It supports a wide range of projects, including help for homeless; employment and training schemes; women and children escaping violence; young offenders; Irish Travellers; mental health; drug and alcohol rehabilitation; cross-community initiatives as well as social and cultural activities encouraging young people’s awareness of their Irish heritage.

Since its inception the IYF has awarded more than £4.5 million to improve the lives of young people in Britain and Northern Ireland.

The IYF Trustees have recently agreed to the recommendations of their independent Advisory Committees granting financial support to 23 Projects based in England, Scotland & Wales and 11 in Northern Ireland.

In addition, Luton Irish Forum has also been awarded the IYF Quality Award 2017, in recognition of their excellent service provision to the young Irish people of Luton and surrounding counties, particularly the provision of information and advice to the many new young arrivals from Ireland.

Further grants for the Lawlor Education Grants for schools and colleges in Northern Ireland and individual students will be decided in the next few months for the forthcoming academic year.

The charity has also recently appointed local businesswoman Jacqueline O’Donovan as a trustee.

O’Donovan is Managing Director of north London-based O’Donovan Waste Disposal and was last month given the Freedom of the City of London by the Worshipful Company of Carmen in recognition of her dedication to the transport industry.

John Dwyer, Chairman of the IYF, said: “I am delighted that Jacqueline has agreed to join the IYF as a board trustee. Jacqueline has the operational and strategic skills to help us take the charity to a new level and thus provide even further funds for youth-related projects in Britain and Northern Ireland. Jacqueline joins at a time when we have good momentum in the organisation and she will work with me and the other trustees to build on that momentum and help redefine the IYF for the future.”

Jacqueline O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of the IYF as a trustee. It is a new and exciting challenge for me and I look forward to playing my part and helping to support the many excellent charities that benefit from grants from the IYF.”

The full list of grants awarded is as follows:

IRISH YOUTH FOUNDATION (UK) GRANT AWARDS 2017

FOR PROJECTS BASED IN ENGLAND, SCOTLAND & WALES

Birmingham Irish Association

www.birminghamirish.org.uk

Birmingham TradFest

www.birminghamtradfest.co.uk

The Brandon Centre, London

www.brandoncentre.org.uk

Brent Centre for Young People, London

www.brentcentre.org.uk

Conradh na Gaeilge Glaschú, Glasgow

www.cnag-glaschu.co.uk

Feith an Cheoil School of Traditional Irish Music, Enfield, London

www.feighancheoil.co.uk

Friends, Families & Travellers, Brighton, Sussex

www.gypsy-traveller.org

icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy), London & Birmingham

www.icap.org.uk

Irish Arts Foundation, Leeds

www.irisharts.org.uk

Irish Chaplaincy

www.irishchaplaincy.org.uk

Irish Community Care, Liverpool

www.iccm.org.uk

Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, London

www.irishculturalcentre.co.uk

Irish Film London

www.irishfilmlondon.com

Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL)

www.returntocamden.org

Liverpool Irish Centre (formerly St Michael’s Irish Centre)

www.liverpoolirishcentre.org

London Irish Centre

www.londonirishcentre.org

Luton Irish Forum

www.lutonirishforum.org

Manchester Irish Education Group

New Horizon Youth Centre

www.nhyouthcentre.org.uk

Play Midlothian, Dalkeith

www.playmidlothian.org.uk

St John Bosco Youth Club

Solace Women’s Aid

www.solacewomensaid.org

Tyneside Irish Cultural Society

www.tynesideirish.com

IRISH YOUTH FOUNDATION (UK) GRANT AWARDS 2017

FOR PROJECTS BASED IN NORTHERN IRELAND

Artillery Youth Centre, Belfast

www.artilleryyouthcentre.org

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, Derry/Londonderry

www.foyledownsyndrometrust.org

Growth for Adolescents and Providing Support, Lurgan

Manor Street/Cliftonville Community Group, Belfast

Patrician Youth Centre, Downpatrick, Co Down

www.patricianyc.com

REACH Across, Derry/Londonderry

www.reach-across.co.uk

Sólás, Belfast

www.solasbt7.com

Verbal Arts Centre, Derry-Londonderry

www.theverbal.co

West Bann Development Centre, Coleraine

www.westbann.com

Willowfield Parish Community Parish Association, Belfast

www.willowfieldchurch.co.uk

Youth Link NI, Belfast

www.youthlink.org.uk

For more information about the Irish Youth Foundation, please visit www.iyf.org.uk