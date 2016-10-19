Irish writing talent showcased in London

Some of the finest writing talent from London’s Irish community will be showcased at a short play festival this week.

A variety of themes examining life in both Ireland and the UK are covered across the plays, which were selected by organisers Biscuits for Breakfast.

The festival – which runs from October 20 to October 23 – will see all six pieces performed every night at Camden’s London Irish Centre.

The Festival Programme includes:

“Plain Speak” by Dorothy Cotter

“The Gold of Boggerah” by Pete Brassett

“The Parting Glass” by Martin Mc Namara

“Dear Michael” by Breda Keneghan

“Home is Calling” by Siubhan Mc Nally

“Recession in 1884” by Brendan Kenny

The founding of the GAA, an awkward first date, the theme of emigration, financial struggles, a visit to a London pub and same-sex marriage are all looked at.

With an exciting mix of experienced writing and fresh new talent, the festival is bound to offer something for everyone.

The first of its kind celebrating London Irish writing and an bold new venture for a budding theatre company, all proceeds go to the charity arm of the London Irish Centre.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 for concessions) and can be booked at www.londonirishcentre.org.