The Irish World and St Marys University Ladies GAA

February 14, 2018

The Irish World teams up with St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Team

The Irish World is pleased to announce its support of the reigning British University champions, St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Football Team.

The Twickenham side defeated Liverpool’s Hope University in last year’s final at the British University Gaelic Athletic Association (BUGAA) Championships held in Manchester.

Editor of the Irish World Bernard Purcell said: “We are proud and delighted to team up with St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Team. As official media partner to London GAA and one number for GAA coverage in London, this new partnership further illustrates our commitment to promoting and supporting Gaelic Games in the UK. “We wish St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Team every success this year as they look to retain the British University title.”

Jennifer Carr, of St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Team, said: “We’ve been delighted to secure this sponsorship deal with the Irish World.

“To have the backing from the Irish community here in the UK is really positive for us as a club.

“As we have grown throughout the years we have moved from predominantly Irish members, to increasing numbers of girls with Irish parents and grandparents looking to get in touch with their roots, as well as women with no Irish background, that have just found a love for the sport.

“The women’s game is not as developed as the men’s within University sport, so the support from the Irish World has helped us afford to travel the country for our league fixtures, something that we haven’t previously been able to do.

“Aside from the sport, we are really keen for charity work and fundraising events and the online support from the Irish World has been second to none.

“We are now in the buildup to the Championship competition at the end of March, we’re now training three times a week and we’re so excited to go to Birmingham to challenge our title.”