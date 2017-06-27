The Irish World is Recruiting

The Irish World is recruiting for two positions: Accounts Clerk and Sales Representatives

The Irish World is a weekly newspaper for Irish people in Britain and their families. It was established in 1987 by Paddy Cowan, making this our proud 30th consecutive year of production. The office is located at 934 North Circular Road, in London.

The paper is a full colour tabloid, usually between 40 and 56 pages, published 51 weeks a year each Wednesday. It has a circulation of just under 20,000 copies a week across the UK and Ireland.

It puts particular emphasis on sports including GAA Hurling and Football, music – notably, country music but also traditional Irish music – and Irish dancing, as well as local business and news.

The Irish World is the official media partner for London GAA and London Irish Rugby Club’s for the 2016/2017 season.

We now have a number of positions available at Irish World House, near Brent Cross.

ACCOUNTS CLERK REQUIRED – Part-time

The Irish World is looking for a part-time Book-Keeper for sales, purchase ledger and cashbook.

Experience of Sage, Excel & VAT Returns

Please send your CV to: admin@theirishworld.com

Or by post to: The Office Manager, The Irish World, 934 North Circular Road, London NW2 7JR

EXPERIENCED SALES REPRESENTATIVES – Full & Part-time

The Irish World is looking for experienced Sales Representatives to join our expanding team.

If you are an experienced Sales Representative who knows how to get results from all parts of the UK, we want you to be part of the team to take it into the next 30 years

Please send your CV to: admin@theirishworld.com

Or by post to: The Office Manager, The Irish World, 934 North Circular Road, London NW2 7JR

