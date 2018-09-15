Monthly UK Recruitment Round-Up

September 15, 2018

In our monthly Recruitment Round-up, we take a look at some of the prime job opportunities from London Irish and local companies across the UK

UK Recruiting

UK Recruiting is a dynamic Trades & Labour supplier based in Chiswick, West London providing recruitment solutions for a wide range of areas including:

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Rail and Utilities

Residential Developments

Commercial Developments

For more information, please call Tel 0208 994 4139 or

email: info@ukrecruitingltd.com

About UK Recruiting

UK Recruiting works with leading companies in construction, civil engineering, rail, utilities, house building and shop fitting, providing staff on both a permanent and freelance basis.

UK Recruiting Ltd also has a large database of experienced candidates which can be accessed to provide quick solutions to even the most demanding requirements.

UK Recruiting’s team of specialists have a Construction background and understand the Industry’s specific needs and requirements.

UK Recruiting Ltd, Mitchell House, 433 Chiswick High Road, London W4 4AU

www.ukrecruitingltd.com

FOMAC has been established for 30 years, building an enviable reputation for supplying professional, technical and construction staff to the industry.

We supply the following nationwide:

Site Engineering Staff & Surveying Equipment • Site Management & Technical • Mechanical & Electrical • Labour & Trades • CPCS Plant Operators • Construction Office Support

If you are looking for extra staff, a career move or change please give us a call, we cover both temporary and permanent roles throughout the UK.

About FOMAC

FOMAC offers specialist services that are built on knowledge and experience gained from operating in the construction industry for over three decades. The company has strong affiliations and partnerships within the industry.

We use our strengths to be able to grow and expand but most importantly to make sure we offer the best possible service and value for our clients.

At FOMAC the team of recruitment consultants are specialists within the construction industry, either with a construction or engineering background.

FOMAC Construction Ltd is a member of Recruitment & Employment Confederation. Accreditations include BSI ISO 9001, Achilles Building Confidence, Construction Line, Builders Profile, Acclaim and FORS Bronze level member.

www.fomac.co.uk

Experienced Groundwork Engineers

required for jobs in London and home counties.

Company vehicle supplied.

Top rate of pay

Call Michael on 07702 111109

Cara Personnel Employment Ltd

Specialists in the Recruitment of

ACCOUNTS

ADMINISTRATION

BANKING

CIVIL ENGINEERING

SURVEYING

Email: vacancies@carapersonnel.co.uk

About Cara Personnel

CARA Personnel was established in 1988 and is one of London’s most successful independently – owned recruitment agencies.

This success is a result of our professional approach, combined with a genuine interest in the needs of clients and candidates’ careers.

Many clients have been working with Cara for over 30 years – they come back because Cara’s priority is finding the right solution (not just any solution) to their staffing requirements.

The majority of candidates have come to us through personal referrals. The CARA ethos is to invest time in candidates and help ensure they make the right choices as they seek to further their careers.

Cara offers follow up support to both clients and candidates after placement. We have a vested interest in the success of our clients, but also advise candidates throughout their professional lives. Many of former candidates now hold management positions at some of London’s leading firms and have evolved from candidate to client.

So whether you are searching for your dream job or an exceptional candidate, you can be assured of the unique personal service that only CARA Personnel can offer.

www.carapersonnel.co.uk