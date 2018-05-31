The Irish World gives vital support to multiple London GAA teams

May 31, 2018

Dulwich Harps and St. Mary’s among Irish World teams

The Irish World’s commitment to supporting the GAA now extends to sponsoring three London-based teams, the London Senior Football and Hurling Championships, as well as being the long-standing official media partner to London GAA.

The London Ladies Gaelic football team are the most recent addition to this group, with brand new jerseys on the way ahead of their first fixture in the All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship, which gets underway in July.

Paddy Bowles’ side will be looking to go at least one step further than last year, when they reached the All Ireland semi-finals.

They join 2017 British University Gaelic Athletic Association (BUGAA) champions St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic football team, who have been running out in Irish World kit since early this year.

Jennifer Carr, of St Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Team, said: “We’ve been delighted to secure this sponsorship deal with the Irish World. To have the backing from the Irish community here in the UK is really positive for us as a club.

“As we have grown throughout the years we have moved from predominantly Irish members, to increasing numbers of girls with Irish parents and grandparents looking to get in touch with their roots, as well as women with no Irish background, that have just found a love for the sport.”

In 2017 The Irish World began its support of Dulwich Harps men’s football team, with the club enjoying a hugely successful year.

McCardle Cup winners, the South London side also reached the finals of the Junior Championship and Division 3 of the league. They’ll be out to improve on that in 2018.

The Irish World is also proud to continue in its capacity as the official media partner to London GAA – a title it has held since 2013.

As part of that commitment, the Irish World continues to produce quality home match day programmes for the Connacht SFC quarter-final and all home Christy Ring and National League fixtures, as well as for all London Championship finals.

London County Board Chairperson John Lacey said: “We believe the GAA plays an essential role in the life of the Irish in Britain, and London especially, and the Irish World has long supported us in that.”

Paddy Cowan, founder of the Irish World, said: “As everyone knows, our coverage of the GAA in London and Britain is second to none and our sponsorship of both of these competitions further illustrates our commitment to the GAA.

“We have an excellent working relationship with the London County Board and are pleased to be able to further strengthen that relationship with this announcement.”

