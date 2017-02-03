Irish World 30th Anniversary Awards – February 28th

IIRISH WORLD 30th ANNIVERSARY AWARDS!

This month The Irish World will celebrate 30 years of unbroken publication with a gala awards night at the Novotel in West London.

It promises to be a very special, and star-studded night as we look back on an unforgettable 30 years for Irish people in this country. Come and dine with us in the company of Irish World friends Nathan Carter, Tony Christie, Foster and Allen, Grant and Forsyth, Don Mescall and others.

Our line-up for the night’s entertainment is almost complete, and it’s sure to be quite the night!

Don’t forget about your chance to win two tickets to the awards in our Facebook competition!

You can also enter via the paper itself. Pick up your copy now at your local newsagents!

The last draw will be made on the 15th Feb, after which, winners will be notified via the contact information they have provided.

The Irish World Awards takes place on 27th February 2017. The Novotel Hotel is located at 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London W6 8DR.

Can’t wait? You can book your ticket or a table now: Table of Ten: £1,000. Individual Tickets: £100. Call 020 8453 7800 to book now.