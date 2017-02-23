Irish World 30th Anniversary Awards 2017

Irish World 30th Anniversary Awards – 27th February 2017

IIRISH WORLD 30th ANNIVERSARY AWARDS!

This month The Irish World will celebrate 30 years of unbroken publication with a gala awards night at the Novotel in West London.

It promises to be a very special, and star-studded night as we look back on an unforgettable 30 years for Irish people in this country. Come and dine with us in the company of Irish World friends Nathan Carter, Tony Christie, Foster and Allen, Grant and Forsyth, Don Mescall and others.

Our line-up for the night’s entertainment is almost complete, and it’s sure to be quite the night!

The Irish World Awards takes place on 27th February 2017. The Novotel Hotel is located at 1 Shortlands, Hammersmith, London W6 8DR.