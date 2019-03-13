Irish women in London celebrate Women’s Day

03/13/2019

The Women’s Irish Network (WIN) hosted a reception at the Irish Embassy in London on Monday 4th March to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Guests were welcomed by Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and the Chair of WIN Cecilia Gallagher and enjoyed an evening of networking, with guest speaker, author and presenter Emma Dabiri.

Cecilla Gallagher, Emma Dabiri, Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill, Aisling O’Neill and Marina Donohoe

WIN is a voluntary organisation committed to empower, enhance and educate women, whilst fundraising for worthy charities in tandem with a desire to bring its members together for inspiring and entertaining networking events. 

WIN was founded in 1998 and since that time, has organised many fun networking events for members and their guests, successfully raising over £600,000 for its selected charity, the Irish Youth Foundation.

Chair of WIN Cecilia Gallagher

