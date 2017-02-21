£50,000 fiver is given to charity

An elderly woman who found a rare £5 note worth almost £50,000 in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, has donated the proceeds to charity.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that she did not need the money and that it would be better off going to those less fortunate.

“I don’t need it at my time of life. Please use it to help young people,” she wrote in a note to the unnamed charity.

In December, Birmingham-based micro artist Graham Short engraved four of the new plastic fivers with tiny 5mm portraits of Jane Austen, before spending one each in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. He told the BBC: “An old lady found it and she said ‘I don’t want my picture in the papers’ and she said ‘if it sells for a lot of money it will be better if young children could benefit from it’.”

Mr Short engraved the notes to mark the 200th anniversary of Austen’s death and each is uniquely marked with a different famous quote from her work. The first was found in a café in south Wales in December last year, with the second discovery coming in Scotland inside a Christmas card the same month.

This latest find means that only the note spent in England remains in circulation and for those hunting down this final rare fiver, the serial number to look out for is AM 32 885554.