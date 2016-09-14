Irish video 25M views

Irish singer’s video ‘viewed more than 25 million times’

Ireland appears to be the new home of viral music videos after a County Tyrone singer shot to the top of several countries’ iTunes Easy Listening charts.

Donna Taggart, from Omagh, followed Donegal’s David James by enjoying huge unexpected success online with her song Jealous of the Angels. An emotional tribute to all those who have lost someone special in their lives, the song has reached number one on Easy Listening charts in Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

It broke the top 50 in the US download charts and has over half a million views on YouTube.

“It came as a bit of a surprise but we’re absolutely thrilled and over the moon with the reaction,” she told the Irish World.

“It’s touched so many people and we’ve had messages from people from all over the world who have written to us and explained how it’s helped with their healing.

“That’s the true success because the music business is fickle, chart success is temporary, but it’s amazing to see all that positive feedback.”

Donna believes it is the far-reaching message and its ability to resonate with so many people that makes it so appealing.

“It’s very raw and very emotional and it encapsulates what a lot of people feel when they lose someone,” she said. “Grief is universal and the power of music is something which travels the world over so I think most people can connect to it in some way or another.”

The song was written by Canadian Jenn Bostic following the tragic death of her father and Donna met up with her last week to discuss the impact her lyrics have had. The success of ‘Jealous of the Angels’ is made all the more remarkable by the fact that Donna didn’t start singing properly until she was 22.

“I am from a musical family but, I was always a bit quiet by nature,” she explained. “I was asked to sing at a funeral and I was terrified but I did it and it’s all sort of taken off from there.”

She has previously been picked up by BBC Radio Ulster’s Gerry Anderson who described her as “a very special singer” and predicted big things for her in 2011. She has released two albums, performed on the Ireland West Music TV Christmas Show and is planning an upcoming tour.

That tour, she admitted, might have to be altered given the response to her Facebook post since “chances like this don’t come around too often”.

“We’ve had people contacting us from Texas and all over America asking us when we’re coming over,” she said.

“It’s something we need to think about but we’re a young family and we just need to get our breath back first.

“In the meantime, we’re just enjoying the success of the song, particularly how many people it’s touched all over the world – we’re absolutely delighted.”