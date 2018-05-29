Irish tourism agencies harness Seamus Heaney’s legacy

May 29, 2018

Finding a place at home for Seamus Heaney’s HomePlace

Tourism Ireland and Mid Ulster Council celebrated the work of Seamus Heaney in London last week to promote the Seamus Heaney HomePlace visitor attraction in Bellaghy, in Derry.

Award-winning actors Adrian Dunbar and Bríd Brennan performed Heaney’s poetry and Professors Roy Foster and Bernard O’Donoghue discussed Heaney and the influence of Bellaghy on his work.

The Seamus Heaney HomePlace is a purpose-built arts and literary centre, which celebrates the life and work of the late poet and Nobel Laureate, Seamus Heaney, and contributes to his legacy.

Opened in September 2016, HomePlace houses an interactive exhibition, arranged over two floors and filled with personal stories and artefacts, dozens of family photographs, video recordings from friends, neighbours, world leaders, cultural figures, and the voice of the poet himself. HomePlace also includes a recreation of the poet’s Dublin study.

The event also launched the short film Journey to Seamus Heaney HomePlace narrated by Liam Neeson which showcased Bellaghy and the beauty of the surrounding countryside and its importance to the Nobel Laureate’s work.

Tourism Ireland also launched a new Seamus Heaney page on its website, Ireland.com, as part of its wider campaign with Mid Ulster Council to promote Seamus Heaney HomePlace.

Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain Julie Wakley said: “We were delighted to host this special Seamus Heaney event, in conjunction with Mid Ulster Council, celebrating the life and literature of one of Ireland’s greatest writers and his links with Bellaghy and this beautiful area.

“The new film, Journey to Seamus Heaney HomePlace, and our new pages on Ireland.com, will help to showcase further what makes this area so special.”

