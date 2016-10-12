Irish teachers NUT London survival guide

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) has put together a London survival guide for Irish students and teachers now based in the capital.

It will present its hints and tips at its second annual welcome event for those who have moved to London from Ireland, dishing out a host of information on what it’s like to live and work there.

Topics such as employment, finance, housing and cultural offerings will be covered at the evening on October 14 at Hamilton House (pictured). As well as looking at how to fully immerse oneself in ‘London life’, the NUT will also be giving advice on how to get involved with the organisation.

Dominic Byrne, a National Executive Member, explained how the event would not only show Irish teachers and students how to enjoy London now but that it would also set them up well for the future.

“We want to encourage as many young Irish teachers and students as possible to enjoy life in London, whilst ensuring that they are treated properly in the workplace and that they establish good support systems,” he said.

“Our Irish Network can help with that peer to peer support. For many it will be their first time living away from home and that can be a lonely time.

“Of course we also want to celebrate the contribution that Irish teachers have made to the children in London through their teaching, and the contribution they have made to the NUT as members.”

David Wilson, Head of Organising, championed the advantages of being involved with the NUT and said that it was a vital tool in advancing teachers’ positions.

“Teaching is a fantastic vocation, and it is vital that, as professionals, we ensure our voices are heard in school and beyond,” he said. “Being part of the NUT means you are part of the biggest and most effective teachers union in Europe. Whether you want advice or to join in a campaign, the NUT is the place for all teachers.”

For more info visit: www.teachers.org.uk