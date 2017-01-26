Irish talents among National Television Awards winners

Graham Norton and Brendan O’Carroll both received awards at the National Television Awards this week.

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, the awards – the only TV ceremony voted for by the public – took place at London’s O2 Arena in Greenwich.

Mrs Brown’s Boys’ win was impressive, seeing off competition from Benidorm, Orange Is The New Black and The Big Bang Theory.

Ant & Dec picked up the Best TV Presenter gong for the 16th time. Collecting the award at the star-studded ceremony, Dec, aka Declan Donnelly, told the audience: “We are thrilled. If anything we get grateful more and more each year.”

Irish Talk show host Graham Norton collected an award of Special Recognition from Hugh Bonneville. He quipped, “Look I know, I know this is a sort of NTA pity party because it’s the only way I can get one of these over Ant and Dec.”

He added: “I feel so old, I feel like the NTAs have invited me to my own funeral. Turns out it was great! Will Smith and my mother were there. And Dolly Parton.”

The surprise award came with a video montage featuring everyone from Judi Dench to Mel Giedroyc to Will Smith singing Norton’s praises.

Lacey Turner was another big winner on the evening, taking home the Best Serial Drama Performance Award for her role in EastEnders, and told the crowd she was stunned to have emerged victorious.

“Oh my goodness. I was so sure I was staying in my seat,” she smiled. “Thank you so much to everybody who voted, who supported me over the last 12 years. I can’t tell you how much it means.”

The Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry beat rival judge Paul Hollywood to net the Best Judge gong, and said: “I’m thrilled, I love judging, it has always been a great honour.

“I think I know how to bake and I love telling people that, next time, do a little bit better.”

She also said she’d be tuning in to watch Paul on the new incarnation of the baking show after it was bought by Channel 4, telling the BBC: “I’d want to to see Paul Hollywood because we’re great friends.”

ITV’s This Morning took the Live Magazine award, while Bradley Walsh’s quiz show The Chase was awarded the Daytime gong.

Sarah Lancashire took home the Drama Performance prize thanks to her incredible acting in Happy Valley, while Call The Midwife was presented with the Period Drama gong.

Emmerdale beat rivals EastEnders and Coronation Street to take home the Serial Drama award, while Strictly Come Dancing was named Talent Show.

The full list of National Television Awards winners is:

Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec’s Saturday night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown’s Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant & Dec

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Drama: Casualty

Challenge Show: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing

© Cover Media