Irish songs to plays with Green Curtain

You’ve heard the songs, now see the show at ICC: Hammersmith’s Irish Cultural Centre to stage plays based on classic Irish songs

The new Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in Hammersmith is hosting what will be the first of many theatre nights with a run of short plays celebrating Irish music.

Lauded theatre company Green Curtain Theatre will take over for the night, presenting a show inspired by the classic songs to have emerged from Ireland over the years. Six writers have used these songs – from Danny Boy to Dublin in the Rare Old Times – and produced their own interpretations in the form of short plays.

Anne Curtis, founder of the London-based company, said: “Our theatre company was created to examine the role of the Irish diaspora in England.

“Hammersmith is one of the great hubs of Irish life and we are delighted to be bringing the first theatre experience to the refurbished cultural centre for our community.”

All the plays in ‘Shows from the Songs’ are written by Irish and London Irish playwrights and are inspired by the experiences and stories of Irish in the UK. Celebrated Cork tenor Will Finn will also be on hand for the evening, joining the actors onstage to perform the songs at the newly reopened ICC.

“It’s a bit unusual, a bit of fun and a bit surprising,” playwright Martin McNamara said. “They’re all unique takes – they’re not literal translations of these very well-known songs – and it promises to be a fun and cultural evening.

“It’s about showing what life is like for Irish in the UK, that’s what Green Curtain is all about, and we hope that this will be the first of many things shown at the cultural centre.”

‘Shows from the Songs’ will be held on Saturday 25 March at the Irish Cultural Centre, Blacks Road, Hammersmith, W6 9DT at 7.45pm.

• For more information and tickets, visit www.irishinlondontheatre.co.uk or call Martin McNamara on 07890 843 033.