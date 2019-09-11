Irish recruiters in London to fill 500 vacancies

09/11/2019

A major jobs fair to recruit workers to Ireland will take place in west London this weekend.

The Careers in Ireland London Jobs Fair will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Chiswick, London this Saturday, 14 September.

It is being supported by Ireland’s Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection as part of its European Employment Services (EURES) programme.

This event is aimed at all people who are interested in living and working in Ireland and aims to bring jobseekers and those looking to change their job – who want to move to work and live in Ireland – together to meet over 30 Irish-based employers who are recruiting to fill more than 500 vacancies.

The employers seeking to fill vacancies in Ireland are from construction, hospitality, healthcare, retail, IT, engineering and financial services.

Thye include Apple Inc., MDE Installations, Paypal, Dublin Bus, Dalata Hotel Group (owners of the Clayton Chiswick), DPS Engineering and Construction Ltd., Pramerica Systems Ireland Ltd.

The event is part of the EU-funded EURES programme designed to facilitate the free movement of workers across Europe.

Job applications will be accepted at the event so those jobseekers attending should bring their CVs or ensure they have soft copy CVs that they can give to potential employers on the day.

A team of EURES Advisers, who are specialists in international recruitment, will also be on hand to provide advice and information.

Presentations on Living and Working conditions in Ireland and the financial supports available to assist those making the move will run throughout the day.

The event will be similar to the one held by EURES Ireland in Madrid in Spain in May for which more than 1,500 people attended.

The event is free to employers and potential employees.

You may also be interested in: